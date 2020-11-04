BREAKING: Congressman Jack Bergman Reelected to House, Beats Democrat Dana Ferguson

Congressman Jack Bergman has secured a third term in the U.S. House, defeating Democratic challenger Dana Ferguson and Libertarian Ben Boren in the race to represent Michigan’s 1st Congressional District.

With 97% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press is declaring Rep. Bergman will keep his seat in the U.S. House, beating Ferguson 60.7 % to 37.8% .

U.S. House – Michigan – District 1 * Incumbent 392,412 97.4% precincts reporting

Bergman, the highest-ranking combat veteran ever elected to Congress, was first elected to the House in 2016, replacing retiring Rep. Dan Benishek. The 1st Congressional District was a battleground district that year, but Berman defeated his opponent, Michigan Democratic Party leader Lon Johnson, 55% to 40%.

In 2018, Bergman defeated Democrat Matt Morgan 56% to 44%, a difference of 42,005. Bergman won all but two counties in the district, but the heat map below showing a close race in a number of counties.

The last time a Democrat won the Michigan’s 1st Congressional District was in 2008, when Democratic incumbent Bart Stupak defeated Tom Casperson by more than 100,000 votes.

