BREAKING: Congressman Jack Bergman Reelected to House, Beats Democrat Dana Ferguson
Congressman Jack Bergman has secured a third term in the U.S. House, defeating Democratic challenger Dana Ferguson and Libertarian Ben Boren in the race to represent Michigan’s 1st Congressional District.
With 97% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press is declaring Rep. Bergman will keep his seat in the U.S. House, beating Ferguson 60.7 % to 37.8% .
U.S. House – Michigan – District 1
-
Jack Bergman *WinnerR
60.7%
238,388
-
Dana Ferguson D
37.8%
148,176
-
Ben Boren O
1.5%
5,848
Bergman, the highest-ranking combat veteran ever elected to Congress, was first elected to the House in 2016, replacing retiring Rep. Dan Benishek. The 1st Congressional District was a battleground district that year, but Berman defeated his opponent, Michigan Democratic Party leader Lon Johnson, 55% to 40%.
In 2018, Bergman defeated Democrat Matt Morgan 56% to 44%, a difference of 42,005. Bergman won all but two counties in the district, but the heat map below showing a close race in a number of counties.
The last time a Democrat won the Michigan’s 1st Congressional District was in 2008, when Democratic incumbent Bart Stupak defeated Tom Casperson by more than 100,000 votes.