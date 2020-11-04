Big Rapids Police Arrest Man Who Starts Coughing, Spitting, Then Tests Positive for Covid-19

Big Rapids Police arrested a man Tuesday night who they say started coughing and spitting on officers and in the patrol car.

They say he was positive for covid-19 and knew it.

Officers pulled over a vehicle after it was spotted speeding and crossing the center line.

They say when they went to place the man under arrested he started coughing.

He told the officers he was positive for covid-19.

He was tested for the virus and the rapid test came back positive.

“Really for us anytime states that there in some form of distress whether it’s breathing, or a heart condition, or blood sugar or coronavirus we take everything they say seriously,” said Det. Tyler Haynes.

The officers involved are now on previously scheduled days off but must monitor for symptoms.

The man they arrested was given an order to appear in court at a later date.