Biden Said to Have Won Michigan, GOP Says Too Soon to Call

The Associated Press announced this evening that Michigan’s 16 electoral college votes will be going to former Vice President, Joe Biden.

Given the irregularities of ballot counts in Antrim County, 105th District Representative Triston Cole says more work needs to be done before a winner can be announced.

“We have a vote count in that county that’s going to put thousands of votes into the President’s column and so I think it’s a little premature to call it for Biden,” said Rep. Cole.

The Traverse City Democrats say there might be a discrepancy, but that cannot delegitimize the votes that have already come in.

They say they trust in the election judges.

TC Democrats Chair, Chris Cracchiolo says “I do not suspect that there is anything done wrong by the vote counters or anything. I just think it’s a method somewhere between trying to drag it out or just suggest that there’s doubt into the process.”

But both parties question the lawsuit filed by the Trump Campaign against the state of Michigan to stop the count.

“Personally I really think it’s a frivolous lawsuit and our Secretary of State has been focused on the security and proper procedures of this election,” said Cracchiolo.

While Rep. Cole says, “Lawsuits are not my particular forte as far as how you win an election, but we do need to make sure that these votes are counted and the votes are accurate. That is a non partisan stance.”

The TC Dems say they think this case will be thrown out in court.

For now, both parties say they know this election isn’t over yet.