Barryton Voters Decide Not to Dissolve Village

Voters in the Village of Barryton have decided not to dissolve the village.

Last year, the proposal to dissolve the village received enough signatures to be put on the ballot.

If passed, the village would have been dissolved into Fork Township.

However on Tuesday, voters decided 118 to 57 not to dissolve the village.

Barryton Village President Evelyn Jones says they worked hard educating voters prior to election day:

“We’re all extremely happy. I don’t want to say business as usual, but i’m only hoping with a brand-new council and a brand-new township, that we only got the best interests of both and we can move forward from there,” says Jones.

Jones says the village looks forward working with Fork Township and resolving their differences