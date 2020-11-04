Associated Press: Joe Biden Wins State of Michigan, Nears 270 Electoral Votes

UPDATED ELECTORAL WITH MICHIGAN

UPDATED MICHIGAN VOTES

The Associated Press says that Joe Biden has carried Michigan and its 16 electoral votes.

The state of Michigan flipped from red back to blue.

This was a huge blow to Trump, whose victories in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in the 2016 election sent him to the White House.

Biden also carried Wisconsin.

Biden’s victory in Michigan pushes him to 264 Electoral College votes.

He is just six short of the 270 needed to win the election.

Trump is currently at 214 votes.