Antrim Co. Clerk: Every Vote Will Be Counted As Cast Despite Early Unofficial Result Error

The Antrim County Clerk is working on new unofficial results after an issue with their election software skewed their original ones.

Those since retracted results turned the reliably red county very blue.

The county wants voters to rest assured that despite this error their vote will count the way it was cast.

“The priority is to make sure every vote is counted correctly, that’s above all else,” said Antrim County public information officer Jeremy Scott.

Antrim County election officials are working towards new unofficial results after learning early Wednesday morning something wasn’t right.

“Our goal is to have every voter counted and we feel that the tabulator totals and the tapes reflect that although our reports didn’t,” said Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy.

The clerk’s office says they believe the issue came with their reporting software, which is how they get quick unofficial results on election night.

“What came in reported by the local clerks, the tabulator totals and the tape totals are correct,” Guy said.

Votes are also counted by tabulators as they are cast.

“This is a bad situation. Nobody wants to see this happen,” Scott said. “But if anything it really proves the point the system really works. We have back ups, we check the back ups, and so that’s what the clerks office has been diligently working towards.”

The Michigan GOP chairman says these irregularities are troubling given how close election results are and the party will spare no expense to reach the accurate results.

“What I want to get out there is the peace of mind, that at no point was there a concern your vote wasn’t going to be counted, the frustration is fine and it’s welcomed,” Scott said. “Rest assured we are correcting the issue and the system worked.”

The county is still investigating if it was a software glitch or human error that threw off the original unofficial count.

The county hopes to have new unofficial results Thursday. Results won’t become official until the independent board of canvassers verifies them.