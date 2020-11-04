Kingsley Area Schools Discuss Going Remote Amid COVID-19 Spike

Since COVID-19 cases are surging again in Michigan, some local schools are debating if they should shut down amid the spike.

Kingsley area schools held an open board meeting on Wednesday to discuss if they should go remote.

This would only apply to the Kingsley Middle and High School.

Students would take online classes starting after Thanksgiving break and wouldn’t return to in person classes until two weeks after Christmas break.

The Kingsley Superintendent says he would rather have this discussion sooner than later.

Kingsley Superintendent, Dr. Keith Smith says, “If we had a student come to school and if that student went to six or seven classes, knocked out five or six teachers, and quarantined 100 students, then we would be into a shutdown anyway and you would have no notice.”

The school let parents voice their opinions tonight and will review their comments before making a decision.