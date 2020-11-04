2020 Presidential Race Continues, Biden Leads in Michigan

The country woke up to a very tightly contested presidential election, and the fate of the presidency may hinge on the vote of three northern industrial states, including Michigan.

The nation is watching the numbers come in for Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania as thousands of votes are still being counted.

Michigan could be called any moment and Joe Biden leads in our state by over 30,000 votes with 96% of precincts reporting.

A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win.

As of noon Wednesday, the Associated Press is reporting 238 electoral votes for Biden and 213 for President Trump.

We are still waiting on results from Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The east and west coasts have mostly turned blue, while the Great Plains and southern U.S. are red.

It’s the Great Lakes region which is most contested.