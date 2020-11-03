Women’s Resource Center Needs Help Filling their ‘Safe Home’ with Food & Supplies

The Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan is currently hosting its annual Harvest Food & Supply Drive, but due to the pandemic, it will be different this year. They are asking everyone to help make a positive difference for those who seek refuge from domestic abuse by donating grocery/supermarket and financial contributions to help support their cause.

The goal is to raise funds to purchase food and supplies to help fill their ‘Safe Home‘. The ‘Safe Home’ was created as a safe haven for those experiencing domestic violence.

You can mail or drop off gift cards and financial contributions to:

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan, 423 Porter Street, Petoskey, MI 49770

Financial contributions can also be accepted here.

Click here to learn more about the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan.