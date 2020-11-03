West Shore Bank Hosts Annual ‘Spirit of Giving’ Fundraiser

You can help make a difference for local families in Mason, Manistee, Oceana, and Benzie counties by giving them a meal for Christmas.

The West Shore Bank recently kicked off their 12th Annual Spirit of Giving Christmas Meal Fundraiser that helps provide hundreds of meals to those in need. The fundraiser last year provided 786 meals, and they hope to do the same this year.

To participate, you can make a financial donation by stopping by West Shore Bank during their regular banking hours, donate online here, or mail a check made payable to “Spirit of Giving

Fund” to West Shore Bank, Attn: Spirit of Giving, PO Box 627, Ludington, MI 49431.

Donations are accepted through Friday, November 27.

Click here for more information.