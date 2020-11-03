Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Makes Last Minute Stop in Michigan on Election Day

Kamala Harris’s last minute swing through Michigan shows how important our state’s electoral votes are to the Democratic campaign.

The vice presidential nominee was in Detroit reminding voters that they have until 8 p.m. to vote.

She made several stops and was joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow.

Michigan was narrowly won by President Trump in 2016 and Democrats don’t want to see that repeat.

“Of course the path to the White House and the path to determining who will be the next president of the United States without a question runs through Michigan,” said Senator Harris.

Michigan’s 16 electoral votes will be crucial for either candidate to win the presidency.