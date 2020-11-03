US Government, Businesses Prepare for Possible Unrest Over Presidential Election

Meredith St. Henry,

Businesses, stores, and government offices across the U.S. are boarding up their doors and windows in anticipation of rioting and unrest following the 2020 presidential election.

11 03 20 Bracing For Protests VoBut some communities are already getting a sense of what could happen. In Graham, North Carolina, voters were pepper sprayed after marching to the polls over the weekend and they say they will be back marching Tuesday.

11 03 20 3bracing For Protests VoProtesters who gathered to protest a Make America Great car rally clashed with police in New York City.

In Washington, DC. police say the entire department will be working Tuesday.

Workers installed a fencing around the White House, preparing for protests.

And in Beverly Hills, California, Rodeo Drive is now closed to cars and pedestrians.

11 03 20 2bracing For Protests Vo

Categories: Election 2020

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories