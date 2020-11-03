US Government, Businesses Prepare for Possible Unrest Over Presidential Election

Businesses, stores, and government offices across the U.S. are boarding up their doors and windows in anticipation of rioting and unrest following the 2020 presidential election.

But some communities are already getting a sense of what could happen. In Graham, North Carolina, voters were pepper sprayed after marching to the polls over the weekend and they say they will be back marching Tuesday.

Protesters who gathered to protest a Make America Great car rally clashed with police in New York City.

In Washington, DC. police say the entire department will be working Tuesday.

Workers installed a fencing around the White House, preparing for protests.

And in Beverly Hills, California, Rodeo Drive is now closed to cars and pedestrians.