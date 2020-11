U.S. House Balance of Power

All 435 U.S. House seats are up for grabs this election.

Although Democrats are in little danger of losing their majority in the House, there are several close elections in critical districts which could indicate which way the presidential race will swing.

In 2018, Democrats flipped 40 House seats. The current balance of power in the House is 232 Democrats to 197 Republicans with one Libertarian and five vacancies.