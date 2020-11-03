Trump, Pence Finish 2020 Campaign with Late Night Grand Rapids Rally

If it’s a winning strategy, why change it?

That’s what the Trump campaign was thinking when they once again wrapped up their campaign in Michigan, the final stop in Grand Rapids, just like in 2016.

Experts have been saying for weeks, months and years how important the state of Michigan is to the general election, but actions speak louder than words. When the president comes to the state seven times in the last month and a half before the election with two stops on the final day, it must mean something to him.

“It’s funny, though, I kept telling them we have to finish up here, we have to do it,” said President Donald Trump to the crowd at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. “We can be a little superstitious, right?”

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. A final blitz of Michigan in 2016, including the final stop of the entire campaign, seemed to help President Trump win the state and the whole election.

“It’s good to be back here tonight,” said Vice President Mike Pence. “We’ll never forget being in Grand Rapids four years ago tonight.”

Just like that night, Trump went well into the early morning.

“We got here at 12 in the evening. I started speaking at 12:30, now Election Day,” Trump said. “I’ll never forget it. We had 32,000 people, almost as many as we have tonight.”

There were nowhere near 32,000 people on hand Monday night in Grand Rapids, but there could have been 10,000, about what he won Michigan by four years ago.

“We wanna do it just like last time,” Trump said. “Let’s give me a little bit more of a margin than that, if you don’t mind.”

Big or small, the margin doesn’t matter. The Trump campaign hopes they did enough in this swing state to make a difference.

“It’s time to bring it,” Pence said. “It’s time to do what you did for years ago.”

As for the Biden campaign, Sen. Kamala Harris will be in Detroit Tuesday campaigning and canvassing on Election Day making a final push trying to get every single vote they possibly can.