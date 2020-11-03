Traverse City Resident Uses Election Day to End Divisiveness, Start Conversations

One Traverse City resident spent their Election Day trying to make new friends.

Zack McCall walked around downtown Traverse City with a sign that said “Can we still be friends?”

McCall’s aim is to start conversations between people that disagree politically.

McCall says this election is dividing many people in the community.

Now, we wants to use his actions to understand those that may disagree with.

Zack McCall says, “It’s not that I don’t have my own opinions, it’s just I also don’t think people are wrong anymore for having their opinions. So all this is I’m just trying to spread positivity.”

McCall says Election Day will not be the last day he can be seen walking through Traverse City and plans to make more rounds in the upcoming weeks.