Traverse City DDA Announces Relief Fund for Struggling Businesses

As downtown Traverse City businesses continue to struggle through the pandemic, help is now on the way.

The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Traverse Association are joining forces to create the Downtown Relief Fund.

The fund will come from a portion of profits made at downtown businesses during “Shop Your Community” days.

The DDA says 5% of each sale made that weekend will go towards a non profit of the customer’s choice.

They also say they will match that money to create the relief fund.

Traverse City Downtown Development Authority Director of Community Development, Katy McCain says, “A lot of businesses saw a better summer than they thought that they would. Especially after experiencing some closures earlier on, but that money can’t sustain everybody all throughout the winter months.”

Traverse City’s “Shop Your Community” days run November 12th to the 14th.