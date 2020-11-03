The Ultimate Haircare Man Cave: Hairgame Haircuts for Men in Gaylord

TVs, toolboxes, and totally cool haircuts. Hairgame Haircuts for Men in Gaylord is the perfect place to fix those COVID-cuts while sitting back and relaxing in the ultimate man cave.

Located at 123 South Indiana Avenue, this barbershop is ideal for any man, or boy, looking for a fresh look in a comforting, laidback atmosphere. Each station comes with its own TV with access to over 60 sports channels so that you can catch the game while getting a trim. And, if you’re getting “the works”, there are plenty of fun games like putting and foosball to pass the time.

Hairgame also offers ‘Unlimited Haircut’ subscriptions to help you keep your style maintained. Depending on how much pampering you need, it comes in different levels. Level 1 gives your unlimited haircuts each month, level 2 adds on to that with steam towels, shampoo and hot lather neck shaves, and level 3 features all of the above plus tea tree scalp massages and beard trims.

For pricing, other services, hours, and locations for Hairgame Haircuts for Men, click here.