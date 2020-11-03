Senate Balance of Power

Control of the Senate is at stake this election.

Republicans are fighting to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic challengers across a vast political map in states once considered long shots for Democrats.

To take the majority, Democrats would have to net three seats, should Biden win the presidency, or four seats, if President Trump wins reelection, because it’s the vice president who breaks ties in the Senate.

The current balance of the Republican-controlled Senate is 53 to 47.



