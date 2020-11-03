Record number of Michigan voters fueled by absentee ballots

Michiganders and Americans in general are turning out in record numbers to vote this election cycle.

“I think that the most important thing for individuals to do is to vote,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer, “To make sure you get your vote cast.”

Michiganders are doing just that. Due to expanded absentee voting rights, a record number of Michiganders will vote this year, estimated to be at least 5.5 million.

“Get in line, don’t believe anything they tell you on the news that something is over,” says Donald Trump Jr. to 9&10 News Tuesday, “Get in line and make sure that your ballot is cast.”

A majority of those are already in. The state says 2.5 million absentee ballots were requested and more than 90% were returned.

“To be at 92% is really a good number to be at,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Usually we’re at 80-85%.”

That’s also the issue, so many ballots to process in one day that it’s expected to stretch into the coming days.

“So we have increased the number of machines, the number of staff, added shifts for workers and really worked to increase our efficiency and it’s paid off,” said Benson.

A final tally may take until Friday if the race remains close.

“I think it’s why I want voter turn out to be so big,” said Trump Jr, “Let’s win by an overwhelming margin so that they can’t play those games.”

COVID-19 precautions fueled the push for absentee voting in 2020 but officials expect these numbers to grow as we move forward with or without the virus.

“I have a feeling that this will be something that a lot of people use going forward,” said Whitmer, “I will count myself among them.”