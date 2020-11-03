Preventing People From Voter Intimidation at the Polls

Before in-person voting even started, the state started looking at ways to protect voters from possible voter intimidation.

A few weeks ago, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued a directive banning the open carry of guns at or around polling places on Election Day but a court of claims struck down that decision.

Last week, the state’s court of appeals says they will not hear her appeal.

The court says her concerns about voter intimidation are valid, but that the state already has laws to handle voter intimidation.

The state Supreme Court did not hear the state’s appeal in time for the 2020 general election.

If you witness or experience any voter intimidation at your polling location, call 1-833-648-6837.