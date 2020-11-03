Poll Workers Busy, Voters Ready for Election Day

Election Day is finally upon us, and that means poll workers are busy prepare for a long day ahead.

With hundreds of people coming through each polling place, there is a lot to be done to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Outside the Antioch Township Hall, poll workers are gearing up for one of the busiest Election Days the U.S. has seen in a long time.

We may not see presidential election results until later in the week, though Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman says she’s hopeful local results may not be delayed too much.

“We’re hoping that our results won’t be delayed. Like I said, if they do have a record number of absentee ballots but then they don’t have one voters coming in to the polls, so hopefully our precinct workers will have a lot of time during the day to process those and hopefully we won’t be too delayed.”

Traverse City Clerk Benjamin Marentette says voter turnout is already historic for 2020.

“We’ve issued over 250% more absentee ballots than we did four years ago at the presidential election in 2016, and there is still yet a tremendous amount of people we know are going to show up to the polls,” Marentette says.

Pandemic precautions are in place for voters. Marentette says voters are asked to wear masks, but no one will be turned away for not wearing one. Voters are also asked to practice social distancing.

The Wexford County clerk also wants to remind people that polling locations are neutral zones and you’ll be asked to remove any political shirts, hats, or masks to maintain that neutral zone.