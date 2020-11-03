O’Neil, Roth Proud of Respective Campaigns for Michigan House of Representatives District 104

Both democrat Dan O’Neil and republican John Roth say they’re proud of their campaigns for Michigan’s 104th district seat. Both sides say their supporters are fired up and showing up to the polls in big numbers.

O’Neil spent Election Day morning knocking on a few more doors in Grand Traverse county while Roth called voters all afternoon.

Both say that based on the community members they’ve talked to, voters know how important this year’s election is. They say over the course of their campaigns, they’ve learned a lot about the communities that they hope to serve.

“People are all, very much similar in what they’re looking for. They’re looking for a good quality job. They want to be out working. They want security. Everybody’s the same, as much as we have differences, we come back to the same things in the middle,” said Roth.

“We all want a great education for our kids. We want clean water. We want folks to have healthcare when they need it, that’s affordable. I feel terrific. It’s a beautiful day. It’s Election Day. How could it get any better than this?” said O’Neil.