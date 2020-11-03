Munson Healthcare Physician’s Tips for Safely Celebrating Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and with that comes the traditional family gatherings. This year of course, has challengers and health concerns when it comes to gatherings large and small.

That’s why Bill Rawlin, the director of Munson Medical Center Family Practice Residency in Traverse City says reconsidering family gatherings might be the safest bet to keep everyone safe this year. Virtual gatherings may be the route to go or just celebrating with people living in the same household.

If you do decide to have a gathering, Dr. Rawlin suggests everyone wearing masks, washing hands frequently, keeping windows open for ventilation and only having one person serving the food.

Dr. Rawlin says Munson Medical Center is seeing an increase in people being admitted into the hospital because of COVID-19 and it’s proving that numbers are spiking in northern Michigan.

For more on what Dr. Rawlin’s suggestions for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving, check out the video posted above.

For a direct link to Munson Medical Center’s COVID-19 safety guidelines click here.