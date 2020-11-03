Michigan Official Report 3,106 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 3,106 new cases of the coronavirus and 43 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the 43 deaths announced Tuesday, 17 were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 187,995 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,400 COVID-19 deaths.

Sunday the state was at 184,889 confirmed cases with 7,357 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 30, 121,093 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

At least 14 states have now broken their own single day coronavirus records in the past three days.

Overall, the U.S. reported more than 262,000 cases in the last three days.

Now 44 states are seeing rising case numbers, and many hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

A doctor in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, worries about making progress against the coronavirus. He says public health policy has become political.

“You know we are flaunting masking, we’re debating basic effective measures,” Alshahrouri says. “I know this is a very emotive topic…Just, just stop. Look at the data, look around you.”

Starting Wednesday, travelers going into New York from COVID-19 hot spots will be able to cut their quarantine time short only if they test negative for COVID-19 72 hours before traveling to the city and then again three days after arriving.

Before, travelers from hot spots would have to quarantine for 14 days.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.