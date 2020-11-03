Michigan GOP to Hold Watch Party in Downtown Lansing

The Michigan GOP will hold a watch party in downtown Lansing, something they did not do in 2016.

Party Chair Laura Cox says they’ve had reports of long lines in republican strongholds and they’re taking that as a good sign, especially after a number of visits to the state by the president and vice president.

For the democrats, they essentially rebuilt their party after the 2016 election, with the hope of turning Michigan blue in 2020, saying the issue of redemption is also on the ballot, especially after losing the 2016 race by just 1%.

“10,704 votes we’ve been working towards this moment for 4 years and here we are, we’ve made it here and we are proud of what we’ve done to get here,” said Lavora Barnes.

“Michigan is obviously very important to him, he’s talked to over 60,000 voters, directly at these events , it’s exciting, you’ve been to them, they’re very exciting,” said Laura Cox.

The watch party for the GOP is set to begin right around 7:30.

As votes are counted and results come in, we’ll likely hear from candidates in those races.