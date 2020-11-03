Michigan Democrats, Republicans Prepared to Wait for Election Night Results

Both state parties are preparing for what could be a long while of waiting for results.

Much of the state’s focus will be on numbers coming out of Detroit and southeast Michigan.

There will be no formal watch party tonight for the Michigan Democratic Party out of COVID-19 precautions, but they will still be giving us updates from party leaders that night in Detroit.

The Michigan Republican Party will have a watch party Tuesday night in Lansing.

That is a change from 2016 when they opted not to hold one, instead saying four years ago they wanted to spend that money on campaign efforts.

Campaign efforts will continue Tuesday in Detroit. Joe Biden a running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris will be trying to boost turnout in and around Detroit.

With turnout expected to be high, it could take a while for ballots to be counted.

That is why both parties will be watching numbers from Detroit and Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, where both campaigns spent substantial time in recent weeks.