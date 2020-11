The coronavirus is causing people to rethink their sanitization skills.

But surprisingly, two cleaners aren’t better than one.

According to the CDC, there has been a 20.4% increase in calls to the Poison Control Center since this time last year.

In today’s Living Right, we’re sharing what not to mix so you can avoid toxic concoctions.

If you bleach a surface, be sure to wash it off with water before adding on any other cleaners.