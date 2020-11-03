Large Turnout for Wexford County Voters

Wexford County voters came out in full force Election Day morning to vote in person.

A line wrapped around the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.

“This is the first time I’ve seen the line out the door like this,” said Paul Class from Cadillac.

Haring Township and Cherry Grove Township also had large numbers of people waiting to vote when the polls opened at 7:00.

Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said this would be a very popular election to get involved with.

“This election, we’re seeing a very high number of people wanting to participate in the election which is amazing,” said Nyman.

Antioch Township Clerk James Priddle said people might need to be patient if they’re headed to the polls in person.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit of a waiting period because the ballot’s really long,” said Priddle. “People aren’t voting quite as quickly as they do sometimes.”

Nyman has also seen an increase in people sending in absentee ballots.

“The last time I checked our totals we had issued 7,200 for county wide,” said Nyman. “To give you a little bit of an idea, in the last presidential, we issued 1,600 for the county.”

Priddle said Antioch Township has also seen an increase.

“I’ve been doing this about 20 years now, it’s usually between 50 and 75,” said Priddle. “We’re at about 156 returned and 180 sent out.”

But no matter how you vote, it’s a way to make your voice heard

“It’s your civic duty to come out and vote,” said Class.