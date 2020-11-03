Hunting Season Brings the Opportunity to Help Feed Families in Need

Regular firearm season for deer hunting kicks-off on November 15. And, with bow season already in session, hunters can help feed families in need by donating a deer to Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger.

This is their third annual deer donation drive and is in partnership with the DNR, Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare, and Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning.

Hunters can bring their legally taken deer to the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger truck to either Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare or Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning. After donating their deer, hunters will have their name entered for a chance to win a $500 gift certificate from the store where they donated.

A donation truck will be at Jay’s – located at 8800 S. Clare Ave. in Clare – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16; Friday, Nov. 20; and Saturday, Nov. 21. Deer donated at Jay’s will be processed at Carson Village Market in Carson City.

Northwoods Wholesale Outlet, located at 229 W. 5th St. in Pinconning, will host a truck from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

Last year, the organization processed over 82,000 pounds of ground venison that provided more than 400,000 meals for families in need.

