Good Reads from Brilliant Books: ‘The Complete Persepolis’ by Marjane Satrapi

As we all know, sometimes it’s difficult to adjust to a new norm, especially when things get hostile. Friend of ‘The Four’ and literature lover, Anthony Ascione shows us an autobiography turned graphic novel that tells the story of a teen girl during the Islamic Revolution.

The Complete Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi is a little older, but I cannot stop recommending it enough,” said Anthony. “I think right now it’s especially timely as well”. The story takes place in Tehran during the Islamic Revolution when a lot of rules were put into place to restrict women and girls. In part one of the book, Satrapi uses illustrations to show and tell how her world changed in an instant. “She was a rebellious teenager, and does not like to follow the rules, so her parents decide to send her to the west to keep her safe,” Anthony explained.

He also describes the premise of the book as a ‘fish out of water’ story. Marjane finds herself torn between multiple cultures, her religion, her family, and herself.

To learn more about The Complete Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi, click here.

To view other amazing books available at Brilliant Books in Traverse City, click here.