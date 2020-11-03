Gary Peters, John James Thank Supporters at Final Campaign Events

On Tuesday, voters in Michigan are deciding who should have a seat on the US senate, Republican John James or democrat Gary Peters.

Throughout this election, James and Peters have been campaigning across northern and central Michigan.

Peters held a rally in Traverse City, while James campaigned in Midland, talking to voters and getting their support.

Now on Election Day, both Peters and James are thanking their supporters here in southeast Michigan.

Peters is set to have a drive-through event Tuesday night at the M1 Concourse Racetrack in Pontiac.

Supporters can drive into the arena and will have the opportunity to briefly meet with Senator Peters from their vehicles. The event starts at 8pm right after the polls close.

The James campaign is holding a small, private watch party for supporters tonight at John’s business, Renaissance Global Logistics in Detroit.

