Election 2020 Breakdown: What to Watch For

This Election Day is expected to be like no other in our nation’s history.

And Michigan could play a huge role in the outcome of this presidential election.

Below is a breakdown of what to watch for in the presidential race and Michigan’s other big races on the ballot. You can also find information on candidates and races by clicking the banner at the top of our website called “Election 2020.”

Presidential Race

It was a tight race in Michigan in 2016.

The president topped Hilary Clinton in Michigan by just 1% of the vote. Clinton kept the race close, despite only winning eight of Michigan’s 88 counties.

That is why this year, it is no surprise Michigan is expected to be a highly contested state yet again. Both candidates worked to strengthen their voting base with Biden spending most of his time campaigning in Southeast Michigan.

Now you’ll notice the colors change as we switch to the heat map. Dark red means strong Republican support, while dark blue shows strong Democratic support.

There was a lot of Democratic support down in Southeast Michigan in 2016.

The Trump campaign visited several Republican strongholds in the state. For example, Grand Traverse County Monday night.

But this year, the president also worked to flip counties like Oakland County. The president lost Oakland County last election, but the county is light blue, which is why the president spent so much time there.

One county that both nominees focused on was Kent County. You can see it’s almost white. The president was also there Monday night for a rally, and Joe Biden’s campaign visited the Grand Rapids region several times.

Of course, Northern Michigan’s News Leader will be sure to keep a close eye on these counties as well as the state’s overall totals throughout the day.

Sen. Gary Peters vs. challenger John James

While we will be keeping a close eye on the presidential race Tuesday, Michigan also has some other big races on the ballot.

One of those races is the senatorial election between Democratic incumbent Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James.

James previously ran for Senate in 2018, losing to Rep. Debbie Stabenow by 6 points

Peters won his seat back in 2014 when he took on Republican challenger Terri Lynn Land.

Looking back at that 2014 race compared to the 2016 presidential election, there is a huge difference in how the map looked.

Now in 2020, John James looks to paint some of those blue counties red and claim the seat while Peters looks to maintain the voters he claimed in 2014.

Rep. Jack Bergman vs. challenger Dana Ferguson

Northern Michigan’s News Leader is following more than 270 different races Tuesday. Another one of those races is for Michigan’s 1st U.S. district.

That race is between Republican incumbent Rep. Jack Bergman and Democratic challenger Dana Ferguson.

Ferguson has an uphill battle if he wants to win the seat. Bergman won 56% of the vote over Matthew Morgan, only losing two counties: Marquette and Leelanau.

However, in Leelanau County, Bergman only lost by 479 votes.

We will watch closely throughout the day to see if Bergman can hold strong and maintain his seat or if Ferguson can flip the district.

Rep. Bill Huizenga vs. challenger Bryan Berghoef

Republican Bill Huizenga is fighting to keep his seat going up against Democrat Bryan Berghoef.

There are only 6 counties in the second district and parts of Kent and Allegan County.

In 2018, Huizenga won all but one county, taking 55% of the vote. Huizenga saw strong support in places like Newaygo and Ottawa counties. In Newaygo County, Huizenga won 63% of the vote. In Ottawa County, 62% of the vote.

Ottawa is a crucial county for the second district. Huizenga won Ottawa County by 32,000 votes.

If Burghoef wants to take Huizenga’s seat, he’ll need to close the gap in Ottawa County and will likely have to flip a few more counties.

Rep. John Moolenaar vs. challenger Jerry Hilliard

Incumbent Rep. John Moolenaar will be taking on Democratic challenger Jerry Hilliard.

Hilliard ran against Moolenar back in 2018

Taking a look back at that election, you can see Moolenaar dominated the district winning every single county and earning 63% of the vote.

Moolenar even took as much as 76% of the vote in Missaukee County.

It will most likely be an uphill battle for Hilliard to swinging the district in his favor this time around.

Of course, 9&10 will keep a close eye on this race, including more than 270 other races, throughout the day.

Stick with Northern Michigan’s News Leader all day for up-to-the-minute updates. You can also find information on candidates and races by clicking the banner at the top of our website called “Election 2020.”