Election 2020 Breakdown: What to Watch For

This Election Day is expected to be like no other election in our nation’s history.

And Michigan could play a huge role in the outcome of this presidential election.

Below is a breakdown of what to watch for in the presidential race and Michigan’s other big races on the ballot. You can also find information on candidates and races by clicking the banner at the top of our website called “Election 2020.”

Presidential Race

It was a tight race in Michigan in 2016.

The president topped Hilary Clinton in Michigan by just 1% of the vote. Clinton kept the race close, despite only winning eight of Michigan’s 88 counties.

That is why this year, it is no surprise Michigan is expected to be a highly contested state yet again. Both candidates worked to strengthen their voting base with Biden spending most of his time campaigning in Southeast Michigan.

Now you’ll notice the colors change as we switch to the heat map. Dark red means strong Republican support, while dark blue shows strong Democratic support.

There was a lot of Democratic support down in Southeast Michigan in 2016.

The Trump campaign visited several Republican strongholds in the state. For example, Grand Traverse County Monday night.

But this year, the president also worked to flip counties like Oakland County. The president lost Oakland County last election, but the county is light blue, which is why the president spent so much time there.

One county that both nominees focused on was Kent County. You can see it’s almost white. The president was also there Monday night for a rally, and Joe Biden’s campaign visited the Grand Rapids region several times.

Of course, Northern Michigan’s News Leader will be sure to keep a close eye on these counties as well as the state’s overall totals throughout the day.

Sen. Gary Peters vs. challenger John James.

While we will be keeping a close eye on the presidential race Tuesday, Michigan also has some other big races on the ballot.

One of those races is the senatorial election between Democratic incumbent Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James.

James previously ran for Senate in 2018, losing to Rep. Debbie Stabenow by 6 points

Peters won his seat back in 2014 when he took on Republican challenger Terri Lynn Land.

Looking back at that 2014 race compared to the 2016 presidential election, there is a huge difference in how the map looked.

Now in 2020, John James looks to paint some of those blue counties red and claim the seat while Peters looks to maintain the voters he claimed in 2014.