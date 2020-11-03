BATA Offering Free Bus Rides on Election Day

The Bay Area Transportation Authority is doing their part to help people get out and vote—by offering free rides to polling places.

BATA says their buses will be running free of charge until 9 p.m on Tuesday.

This is their third year of offering rides on Election Day.

Last year they gave more than 1,700 rides to the polls and hope they can do the same this year.

BATA Communications and Development Director, Eric Lingaur says, “With COVID and people voting more with absentee ballots and stuff like that, we don’t know how many folks will be riding. But we hope that people will take advantage of it.”

You can catch a ride from any BATA bus stop and request a designated polling place throughout Grand Traverse or Leelanau Counties.