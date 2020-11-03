Artist Profile: Colleen Kole

When we think of quilts we tend to remember them as the blankets that sat neatly folded at the end of our grandparent’s bed. One Northern Michigan artist is hoping to change the way we think about them, and how fabrics can be transformed into magnificent, colorful, and intricate works of art. We learned more about her in this ‘Artist Profile’.

Who are you?

I’m Colleen Kole, and I’m an artist. I live part-time in Leland. We bought a house there about two years ago and love it. And, the other part of the year we live in Grand Rapids.

How did you get started?

I want to say it was probably about 30 years ago. I just initially started making a quilt with a group of friends. It just became a great way to pass time, I enjoy doing it with a group of people, but I started studying quilt as an art form 15 years ago.

What are your favorite mediums?

I always dabble in other things that kind of feed my quilting. But, I make abstract quilts, not utilitarian quilts, but an art form of a quilt. And they’re all abstract designs and original designs, and I do them freeform on a design wall just like a painter would work on a canvas. I also dye my own fabrics, and I have my own palette of colors to use.

What inspires you?

I’m inspired by of course the landscaped nature. I love flower gardens and the colors in the gardens. I also love architecture and rooflines, windows, doors.

What do you hope people get from your pieces?

I would love for them to see the quilt, not only as a functional utilitarian item, but I’d love to see them enjoy the quilt as an art form.

