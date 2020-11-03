Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Junior, Sinbad & Clarice

JUNIOR

SINBAD

CLARICE

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Junior, Sinbad and Clarice–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Junior.

He’s a Labrador retriever and 8-years-old.

Junior is a loving dog that would make a perfect family dog. He really enjoys napping on the couch and is good at riding in the car.

You can find Junior in Baldwin at the Lake County Animal Control.

Next up, Sinbad.

He is only 18-months-old and a miniature pinscher and Chihuahua mix.

Sinbad is very active and playful. This pup is looking for a forever home with no other dogs or cats, because Sinbad wants to be the star.

You can meet him at the Great Lakes Humane Society in Traverse City.

Lastly, we have Clarice. She is a domestic short hair mix and she is only 3-months-old.

If Clarice isn’t sleeping, she is playing. Clarice loves to play with her liter mates

This kitten is house trained and eating hard food. You can find Clarice at the Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!