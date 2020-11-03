45th Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Ceremony to be Aired Live

Bec ause of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society has closed the annual Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Ceremony to the public, however, it can still be experienced by everyone. You will see the keynote speakers, the ‘Call to the last watch’, Mike Fornes cover of “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ and everything else this emotional ceremony does to remember the 29 men, lost 45 years ago, on the Edmund Fitzgerald.



9&10 News will be showing/streaming the ceremony ‘live’ on November 10th, 2020 between 7pm and 8pm.



You can watch the event on Local 32 or stream it on our VUit app. Click on the link below.

If you're having any trouble with this link log onto https://www.vuit.com/ and click on 'find a station' in the upper right corner, then search 9&10 News. You'll see it listed there.

Please check back to our website https://www.9and10news.com/ for any updates.