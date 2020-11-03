3.5 Million Absentee Ballots Requested by Michigan Voters, 3.1 Million Already Returned

It is rare for a November election to be fully counted on election night, no matter what projections say.

But this year is expected to be slower than usual with record numbers of votes cast for Michigan and the country.

Grand Rapids is one of the areas that will probably take a bit longer to sort and count ballots as the rest of the state waits final numbers and a winner of the major national and statewide elections.

Tuesday morning the state department in Michigan reported 3.5 million absentee ballots were requested before Election Day, and 3.1 million have already been returned.

That’s an 86 % clip, a little lower than the 96% return rate in 2016.

But voters can still drop their absentee ballots off in drop boxes and at their local clerk’s office up until 8 p.m. or vote in person.

The secretary of state expects at least 2 million more Michiganders will vote in person Tuesday.