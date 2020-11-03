14 States Break Single Day Coronavirus Records

At least 14 states have now broken their own single day coronavirus records in the past three days.

Overall, the U.S. reported more than 262,000 cases in the last three days.

Now 44 states are seeing rising case numbers, and many hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

A doctor in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, worries about making progress against the coronavirus. He says public health policy has become political.

“You know we are flaunting masking, we’re debating basic effective measures,” Alshahrouri says. “I know this is a very emotive topic…Just, just stop. Look at the data, look around you.”

Starting Wednesday, travelers going into New York from COVID-19 hot spots will be able to cut their quarantine time short only if they test negative for COVID-19 72 hours before traveling to the city and then again three days after arriving.

Before, travelers from hot spots would have to quarantine for 14 days.