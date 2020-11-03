107 MI House District Candidates Encourage Patience in Election Results

Voters in the 107th State House District are making their choice on a slew of positions including who they’ll be sending to represent their voice in Lansing.

Republican John Damoose is a small business owner and self described lifelong Republican running for office for the first time.

He spent part of his Election Day at a prayer service in Harbor Springs.

Democrat Jim Page is a retired school teacher and has run for office before.

He spent time Tuesday at the polls in Chippewa County.

Both candidates want voters to be patient and calm waiting for results Tuesday night.

“Stay calm, we’ll get through this, this is nothing new,” Page said. “There’s always been a delay. If you go back historically sometimes it was 2-3 weeks before you knew who won the election. I’m talking before the age of electronics.”

“Relax, we’ve been through elections before, complicated elections before,” Damoose said. “Everything’s going to work out okay. No matter who wins it’s going to work out just fine. This is what we do in this country. I say be patient.”

Page says he’ll be watching results with fellow Chippewa County Democrats at their campaign office.

Damoose will be hosting a joint event with congressman Jack Bergman.

That is another race we’ll be following Tuesday night as Bergman runs against Democratic challenger Dana Ferguson to keep us seat in congress.