What to Expect As Voters Hit In-Person Precincts on Election Day

Millions of Michiganders have already voted but millions more are expected to hit the polls in person Tuesday on Election Day.

Things are going to look different but the same rules apply.

“We’ve seen already when people vote early, and a lot of them vote early, there’s not a lot of crowding on Election Day,” says Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The lines may be shorter but they could be slower. COVID-19 protocols will be in place at polling stations Tuesday which means every voter will need to wear a mask.

“You’ll certainly be met by election workers who will be wearing masks as well as gloves,” says Benson, “Sneeze guards and hand sanitizer and other sanitizing equipment on hand.”

And not a mask touting a certain candidate.

“No campaigning once you get within that 100 foot radius or in to the precinct,” says Benson.

That counts hats, shirts, buttons and scarves.

“If you do have a shirt on for a particular candidate just put a coat on over it,” says Benson, “Take that button off until you get back outside of that 100 foot perimeter.”

Benson says the in-precinct campaigning and support can be seen as intimidation and harassment.

“We recognize this is one example where there are first amendment rights but the fundamental rights of the voter really is paramount,” says Benson.

With absentee voting and in-person polls, the state expects to shatter turnout records and hope this momentum carries over for all elections to come.

“I really expect this to hopefully be a floor for voter participation going forward,” says Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, “Because we have so many more tools at our disposal.”