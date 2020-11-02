Vice President Pence Discusses Final Midwest Campaign Swing

In what’s been a campaign for the history books, northern Michigan and Traverse City wrote one of the final chapters Monday for the Trump campaign.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appeared in front of a crowd of thousands in Traverse City, so why a stop this late in the campaign in northern Michigan?

‘This president’s done all of the things that he said he would do, and so we wanted to be here in Michigan, in the closing hours of this campaign, to make sure the people of Michigan know that we want this great state to vote for four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” said Pence

Even as the Trump/Pence ticket campaigned for final votes, reports surfaced the president may try to declare victory in states where it appears he’s ahead on Elect ion night.

“Well I think the American people can be confident that President Trump and I are going to continue to take a strong stand to make sure that the one person, one vote principal at the heart of our democracy is protected. The president and I are absolutely committed to make sure that every person votes, that every person who’s voted, their vote counts,” said Pence.

And what would four more years of a trump pence administration mean for a country that’s seen no shortage of setbacks in 2020?

“Our first priority, beyond our common defense and our national security, will be to defeat the virus to distribute to the vaccine. But then the president is absolutely committed to continuing the policies that saw 7 million jobs created in our first three years,” said Pence.