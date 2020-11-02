Trump Traverse City Rally Closes Airport Access Road, Expect Traffic Delays

President Trump will be addressing a crowd at the Cherry Capital Airport on Monday around 5 p.m. before he heads to Grand Rapids.

Cherry Capital Airport says Airport Access Road will be closed all day due to the rally. And Grand Traverse County’s Central Dispatch is reminding drivers not to call 911 for traffic delays, save central dispatch’s lines for emergencies.

Grand Traverse 911 says to expect delays at roads around the airport, like Three Mile Road and Garfield Road. Those roads may be shut down intermittently.

There is no parking at the airport or Airport Access Road. All parking for the rally is at the Cherryland Center at the corner of W South Airport Road and S Garfield Ave.

Busses will be shuttling attendees back and forth. Gates open at the airport at 2 p.m.

