Traverse City Prepares for Pres. Trump’s Rally at Cherry Capital Airport

With the election Tuesday, President Trump is planning to rally in Traverse City, then head to Grand Rapids Monday Evening.

The president will be addressing a crowd at Cherry Capital Airport around 5 p.m. before heading to Grand Rapids. This comes after a busy weekend with the president in Macomb County on Sunday and Biden in Flint on Saturday.

TVC Airport Director Kevin Klein says it’s been a busy week planning for Monday’s event and working with the Trump campaign. The airport is asking those with tickets to park at Cherryland Center and take a shuttle to the airport.

There were people at Cherryland Center as early as 3 a.m. Monday, gearing up for the rally.

Klein says people planning to come to the rally should be prepared for temperature checks. Hand sanitizer and face masks will be available for attendees, and he said people should be social distancing.

On the topic of social distancing, Klein says it’s “very important that people pay attention to those times during COVID, that they follow that protocol.”

Airport Access Road will be closed to all traffic Monday, and drivers should expect delays at roads around the airport, like Three Mile Road and Garfield Road.

Grand Traverse County’s Central Dispatch is reminding drivers not to call 911 for traffic delays. They’ve had a few calls already.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. Rally participants must reserve tickets ahead of the event. They can do that here.

Stick with Michigan This Morning on 9&10 and Local 32 for more information all morning long.

David Lyden will be reporting live on 9&10 News during the president’s address at 5 p.m. You can watch the full address at 5 p.m. on Local 32, or stream it online on our website’s Watch Now page, Facebook, or the free VUit app.

Eric Lloyd will be covering the president’s visit in Grand Rapids. Stick with 9&10 News for full coverage.