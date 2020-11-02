Staycation on ‘The Four’: Wings, Mac, & Brew Cruise in Gaylord – Big Buck Brewery

Peanut butter and jelly, cheeseburgers and french fries, bacon and eggs… these are all amazing food combos that many of us love. This month, three wonderful restaurants in the Gaylord area are coming together to show off their versions of a favorite American combo: buffalo wings, mac ‘n’ cheese, and beer.

On Thursday, November 19, Big Buck Brewery, Pine Squirrel, and the Iron Pig Smokehouse will be showcasing their delicious eats during their Wings, Mac, & Brew Cruise in Gaylord. The event runs from 6 PM – 9 PM, and each ticket holder will be able to enjoy a beer, wings, and mac ‘n’ cheese platter at each restaurant. The cruise will start at Big Buck Brewery at 550 South Wisconsin Avenue, and a bus will take attendees to the other locations. Each ticket is $55 and can be purchased here. The deadline to purchase tickets is November 10.

“The Wings, Mac, & Brew Cruise is a great way to help support small businesses the community,” said the chef and general manager at Big Buck Brewery, Ben Hammack. “It’s a fun way to get people out and about, try different foods, and experience different restaurants that you might have never tried before”.

Big Buck Brewery will be serving up their very cheesy mac ‘n’ cheese topped with their mouthwatering prime rib. Their wings will be smoked with applewood and cherrywood flavors with dipping sauces on the side. Then, they will have over 17 draft beers to choose from, ranging from rich and dark to light brews.

