Newaygo County Deputies Need Help Identifying Tree Stand Thieves

Newaygo County deputies need your help identifying men they say stole a tree stand in the area of 14 Mile Road and Spruce Avenue.

The victim captured photos of the suspect on his trail camera.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect in the gray sweatshirt prefers 24 oz. Coors Light.

If you know who these men are or have any additional information, contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Botello at 231-689-5288 or 231-689-7303.