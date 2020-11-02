Multiple Power Outages in Leelanau County Affects About 5,000

After Sunday’s storm, at least 5,000 were reportedly still without power at 5 a.m. in Leelanau County on Monday.

The county has multiple clusters of power outages that are spread out.

By 5 a.m. on Monday, Leelanau County had the largest number of outages. But there were smaller-scale outages in other counties.

For up-to-date info and restoration times, click to view Consumers Energy’s outage map here.

For information about outages affecting Cherryland Electric Co-Op and other power providers, go here.