MTM On The Road: Lots of Fun and Learning Happening at Mount Pleasant Discovery Museum

There’s a lot for your kiddos to see and do at the Mount Pleasant Discovery Museum.

They recently reopened after having to close due to the coronavirus.

The museum is filled with 12 exhibits, many of them being interactive and fun for kids.

They can learn all about bees, shoot a paper rocket or rock climb.

The museum has been around since 2012 and since then continues to look for ways to expand.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us what they have there now and what’s to come.