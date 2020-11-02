MSP, Missaukee Co Sheriff’s Office Prepared to Keep Voters Safe on Election Day

As thousands of people here in northern Michigan head to the polls tomorrow, law enforcement officials are preparing to keep voters safe.

“Be aware of your surroundings as you’re doing your civic duty,” says Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer

Sheriff Yancer says he’s reached out to the county clerk to ensure voter safety tomorrow at the polls:

“We’ve got a process in place that if there’s any problems, how we’re going to respond, where we’re going to respond and who will respond.”

Sheriff Yancer says he doesn’t anticipate any problems tomorrow in Missaukee county, but if there are, his deputies are ready.

“We’ll be aware obviously, if somebody’s causing problems, whether their armed or not armed, we’ll deal with that,” says Sheriff Yancer.

Lt. Derrick Carroll, public information officer for district 7 of the Michigan State Police, says they are actively monitoring situations across the state:

“We are telling people, if you encounter a group or people that you feel are disrupting the election process, just to ignore them. Go in and do your voting, excessive your right and leave,” says Lt. Carroll.

The Michigan Supreme Court is set to make a decision this week the use of open carry of firearms at polls.

Lt. Carroll says if you encounter harassment, to report it to the precinct official or call 9-1-1.

“At this time, we’re going to treat those as any other open carry incidents, if someone feels threatened, we’ll respond, but other than that, we’re just going to monitor the situation,” says Lt. Carroll.

Whether you’re filling out an absentee or voting in person, Sheriff Yancer and Lt. Carroll encourage everyone to do their civic duty safely.

Sheriff Yancer says, “Get out and vote, do your civic duty, be part of the process.”