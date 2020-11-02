Michigan State Police Need Help Identifying Grand Traverse Co. Break-In Suspect

State police need your help identifying a suspect caught on camera in Grand Traverse County.

Troopers say the man kicked in the door of an East Bay Township home near Spider Lake Sunday afternoon.

The homeowner says several items were stolen.

Troopers say the suspect left in a newer blueish-gray car with two other people.

If you know who this is or have any more information, contact the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040.